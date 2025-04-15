Christiansen (upper body) won't play against Philadelphia on Tuesday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Christiansen will miss his third straight game. He has contributed one goal, eight points, 58 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and 50 hits through 68 appearances this season. Even if he's healthy for Thursday's regular-season finale versus the Islanders, Christiansen could sit out the contest as a healthy scratch.
