Christiansen was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Friday
Christiansen has 13 goals, 40 points and 32 PIM in 54 AHL contests this season. He hasn't played at the NHL level in 2023-24, but the 24-year-old has recorded a goal and five points in 32 career outings at the top level.
