Christiansen (upper body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Islanders, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Christiansen continues to deal with an upper-body injury and will be unavailable for a fifth consecutive matchup. Erik Gudbranson (shoulder) will be back in action for Monday's matchup following a lengthy absence, so Christiansen may not have a consistent spot in the lineup once he's healthy. Whether Christiansen will be in the mix to return Friday against the Canucks remains to be seen.