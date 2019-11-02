Lilja was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Saturday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Lilja served as a healthy scratch in three of the Jackets' previous five games and when he did play, averaged a mere 8:15 of ice time. The Monsters next game is Sunday versus AHL Charlotte, which will be a good opportunity for Lilja to log some big minutes and possibly lineup on the power play. While his stint in the minors could be longer, don't be surprised to see Lilja back in Columbus prior to Tuesday's clash with Vegas.