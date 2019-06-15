Blue Jackets' Jakob Lilja: Inks entry-level deal

Lilja signed an entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Lilja beat Saturday's deadline for signing a contract with an NHL squad and should be on hand this fall for Jets training camp. He closed out the 2018-19 season as the leading scorer (37 points) for Djurgardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League and will now make the trip over the pond to try his hand at hockey's top level.

