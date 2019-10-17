Lilja picked up an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

It was the first point of the season for the 26-year-old rookie, as he sprung Sonny Milano with a pass through the neutral zone for a highlight-reel goal. Lilja is averaging less than nine minutes of ice time a night on the Jackets' fourth line, so don't expect much offense from him moving forward.

