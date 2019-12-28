Blue Jackets' Jakob Lilja: Pots first NHL goal
Lilja scored his first goal of the season in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Capitals.
The 26-year-old rookie opened the scoring midway through the second period, but it was all the offense the Jackets could muster. Lilja has only three points through his first 13 NHL games, but with Columbus missing two entire lines worth of forwards at the moment, there's an opportunity for him -- or any of the team's unproven skaters -- to seize a significant role if he can get hot.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.