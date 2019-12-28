Lilja scored his first goal of the season in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Capitals.

The 26-year-old rookie opened the scoring midway through the second period, but it was all the offense the Jackets could muster. Lilja has only three points through his first 13 NHL games, but with Columbus missing two entire lines worth of forwards at the moment, there's an opportunity for him -- or any of the team's unproven skaters -- to seize a significant role if he can get hot.