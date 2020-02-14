Blue Jackets' Jakob Lilja: Recalled from minors
Lilja was promoted from AHL Cleveland on Friday.
After making the Opening Night roster back in October, this was the second stint in the minors for Lilja this year. The 26-year-old has appeared in 27 games for Columbus this season, in which he recorded two goals, two helpers and 20 shots while averaging just 9:43 of ice time. Given the bevy of injuries among the Jackets' forward group, Lilja could slot into the top-six spot being vacated by Liam Foudy, who was returned to OHL London in a corresponding roster move.
