Blue Jackets' Jakob Lilja: Seeing steady work
Lilja has played in 14 straight games since being promoted from AHL Cleveland after Christmas, scoring two goals on seven shots with three hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating.
The 26-year-old NHL rookie has mostly played on the fourth line during that time, giving him little fantasy value, but Lilja has provided the Jackets with some solid shifts and helped keep the team afloat while they've dealt with multiple injuries up front. Whether he's played well enough to keep his spot in Columbus once the likes of Josh Anderson (shoulder) and Alexandre Texier (back) get healthy remains to be seen, however.
