Blue Jackets' Jakob Lilja: Sent down to minors
Lilja was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.
Lilja served as a healthy scratch in each of the Blue Jackets' previous two outings, so the move to get him some ice time with the Monsters shouldn't come as a surprise. After playing in Wednesday's clash with AHL Rochester, Lilja figures to be back with Columbus in order to provide added forward depth versus Detroit on Friday.
