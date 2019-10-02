Blue Jackets' Jakob Lilja: Survives final cuts

Lilja won a spot on the Blue Jackets' roster to begin the season, Jeff Svoboda of the team's official website reports.

The 26-year-old will be reunited with his Djurgardens IF linemate, Emil Bemstrom, on Columbus' fourth line. Lilja doesn't have tremendous fantasy upside despite scoring 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) in 52 SHL games last year, but if he adjusts to North American rinks quickly he should provide the Jackets with a steady hand in all three zones.