Voracek notched an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Voracek reached the 50-assist mark for the first time since he had 65 helpers with the Flyers in 2017-18. He set up Cole Sillinger on the Blue Jackets' last goal Sunday. Voracek's at 55 points, 131 shots on net, 44 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 73 outings in a top-six role.