Voracek posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Voracek set up the second of Jack Roslovic's tallies in the game. The 32-year-old Voracek has been doing his usual playmaking lately with five helpers in his last five contests. For the season, the veteran winger has 56 points, 133 shots on net and a minus-15 rating in 74 appearances.