Voracek secured a rare power-play goal during a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche on Friday in Finland.

With the Blue Jackets trailing the Global Series matchup 3-0 early in the second period, Voracek connected on a goal with the man-advantage. His first marker in 11 outings was notable because the Blue Jackets were 0-for-25 on the power play and it sparked a three-goal rally, briefly tying the score. The 33-year-old right winger finished with three shots against the Avalanche.