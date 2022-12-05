Voracek is still out indefinitely with concussion symptoms and said Monday there's only a "slim" chance that he will be able to return this season, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Voracek, who has been out since Nov. 4, has one goal and five assists in 11 games this year. "Obviously I'm going to make my best efforts to try to (return), but it might be a long process," he admitted. "As of now, I don't see myself playing in the near future, but I'll do everything in my power to try to get back on the ice." Voracek added that he feels "OK" right now.