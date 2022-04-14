Voracek collected two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens.
The veteran winger was part of a dynamite night for Columbus' top two lines, as all six players recorded multi-point performances. Voracek remains quietly productive no matter who he's skating with, picking up two goals and 11 points over the last 13 games.
