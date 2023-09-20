Malatesta scored three goals in two games during the Traverse City Prospect Tournament while skating on both the power play and penalty kill, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official website reports.

The 20-year-old winger is coming off a dazzling conclusion to his junior career, winning MVP awards in both the QMJHL playoffs and the Memorial Cup while leading his Quebec Remparts to both championships. Malatesta erupted for 37 goals and 66 points in 55 games during the regular season before adding 14 goals and 20 points in 18 playoff games last year, and while his 5-foot-9 stature leaves questions about how he'll hold up in the NHL, his strength on his skates and on-ice intensity mark him as a future asset on a checking or energy line. The 2021 fifth-round pick will make his pro debut with AHL Cleveland this season, with an NHL debut potentially following soon after if he adjusts quickly.