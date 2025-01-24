Van Riemsdyk scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Van Riemsdyk has six goals and five assists over 11 outings in January. The 35-year-old winger hasn't come close to that level of offense in any other month this season, and it's allowed him to avoid being a healthy scratch as often as he was earlier in 2024-25. He's put together a good campaign with 10 goals, 20 points, 55 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 42 appearances. He has a top-six role and enough offense to be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.