Van Riemsdyk scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Stars.
The tally continues a strong stretch of play from deeper in the lineup for van Riemsdyk, who has four goals and five assists over his last 11 outings. The 35-year-old winger has primarily played on the fourth line, though he was able to get a little power-play time as well Tuesday. For the season, he's been an effective veteran with 26 points, 62 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 51 appearances while moving around the lineup.
