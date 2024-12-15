Van Riemsdyk scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Van Riemsdyk has spent a few games on the top line at even strength while also seeing a power-play role. He has four points over five games since he was last scratched, so it appears the larger role is suiting him well. The 35-year-old is up to four goals, five assists, 27 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 23 appearances this season. He's not guaranteed to stay in the lineup if his offense slips, but he has the potential to be a decent depth scorer.