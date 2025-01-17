Van Riemsdyk scored two goals in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
The 35-year-old winger delivered his second multi-goal performance in January, tipping home a Damon Severson shot early in the second period before icing the game with an empty-netter late in the third. Van Riemsdyk has only eight goals and 17 points in 38 appearances on the season, but about half of his production (four goals, four assists) has come in the last seven games, as he's filled a top-six role while Sean Monahan (wrist), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body) and other Columbus forwards have been sidelined.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' James van Riemsdyk: Two assists in win•
-
Blue Jackets' James van Riemsdyk: Breaks out for three points•
-
Blue Jackets' James van Riemsdyk: Lights lamp in overtime loss•
-
Blue Jackets' James van Riemsdyk: Two assists Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' James van Riemsdyk: Draws in, scores goal•
-
Blue Jackets' James van Riemsdyk: Hands out helper•