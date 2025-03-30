Van Riemsdyk was scratched for the second game in a row Saturday versus the Senators.

The Blue Jackets likely wouldn't be anywhere near the playoff race if not for van Riemsdyk, who has helped provide veteran cover for injuries or slumping players. However, the team is as healthy as its been all year, and van Riemsdyk find himself crowded out of the lineup, which features 15 healthy forwards. That number will rise to 16 when the recently signed Jack Williams is ready to make his NHL debut after the undrafted forward earned a contract following a strong collegiate campaign. Van Riemsdyk is at 30 points, 71 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-7 rating across 63 appearances, but fantasy managers who were holding onto him for depth offense can cut him loose now that he's trending toward being stuck in the press box.