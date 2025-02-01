Van Riemsdyk notched an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over Utah.

Van Riemsdyk showed some grit Friday. He was bloodied by a high stick in the first period and didn't get back into the game until the start of the third. He was wearing a full face shield upon his return, but it didn't stop him from setting up Kent Johnson for the game-tying goal. Van Riemsdyk had a fantastic January with six goals and seven helpers over 14 appearances in a second-line role. The 35-year-old winger is up to 22 points, 58 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 45 contests overall. He likely won't keep producing near a point-per-game pace, but it looks like he won't have to worry about being a healthy scratch any time soon.