Van Riemsdyk scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

This was his first goal since Jan. 23, though van Riemsdyk added four assists over the six games between goals. The 35-year-old winger saw just 10:00 of ice time Saturday, and it's not unusual for his minutes to be somewhat limited even though he remains listed on the second line. He's now at 11 goals, 25 points, 60 shots on net and a minus-5 rating across 49 outings this season.