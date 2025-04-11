Van Riemsdyk scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Van Riemsdyk was scratch for four games between late March and early April. He's since been in the lineup for four straight contests, regaining a spot in the middle six, albeit without power-play time. The winger is up to 15 goals, 31 points, 76 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-9 rating over 67 appearances this season. He's among six unrestricted free agent forwards on the roster heading into the summer, and it's unclear if the 35-year-old is in contention to be re-signed.