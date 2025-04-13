Van Riemsdyk delivered a goal and two assists in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Capitals.

He helped set up two of Columbus' three first-period goals, then wrapped up the scoring himself late in the third. It was the veteran winger's first multi-point performance since Feb. 27, and after a 14-game goal drought in which van Riemsdyk managed just two assists, he's now tickled twine in back-to-back games as the Blue Jackets try desperately to catch the Canadiens for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.