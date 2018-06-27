Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Acquired via trade

Berube was brought in from Chicago by the Blue Jackets on Wednesday in a swap fo Jordan Schroeder.

Berube joins a crowded competition for the backup job that includes Joonas Korpisalo and Matiss Kivlenieks. The move likely means the club won't re-sign veteran Jeff Zatkoff when free agency kicks off July 1. The 26-year-old Berube split time between the NHL and AHL last season (15 games with the Monsters and 13 in Chicago). Where he starts the 2018-19 campaign will likely be decided during training camp.