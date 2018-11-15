Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Ascends to NHL

Berube was called up from AHL Cleveland on Thursday.

Berube was summoned to the parent club in the wake of an illness to traditional starter Sergei Bobrovsky. However, the Blue Jackets might be reluctant to start Berube in Thursday's home game against the Panthers since Joonas Korpisalo is available and Berube has only made 34 career starts comprised of uninspiring peripherals, including a 3.39 GAA and .898 save percentage.