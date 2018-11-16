Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Bound for AHL Cleveland
Berube was sent back to the minors Friday.
Berube was promoted to fill in as the No. 2 behind Joonas Korpisalo against Florida on Thursday after Sergei Bobrovsky came down with an illness. With Berube heading back to the Monsters, it would seem that Bobrovsky is healthy and ready to at minimum serve as the backup versus the Hurricanes on Saturday.
