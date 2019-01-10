Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Called up from minors
Berube was promoted from AHL Cleveland on Monday.
Berube figures to serve as the backup behind Joonas Korpisalo after the team issued a statement saying starter Sergei Bobrovsky wouldn't be with the team after "an incident occured" in which the starter didn't meet expectations set by the team. As for Berube, he should be headed back to the minors following Thursday's clash once Bobrovsky rejoins the team.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Bound for AHL Cleveland•
-
Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Ascends to NHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Designated for waivers•
-
Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Plays well in two periods versus Blackhawks•
-
Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: In line for debut with Columbus•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...