Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Called up from minors

Berube was promoted from AHL Cleveland on Monday.

Berube figures to serve as the backup behind Joonas Korpisalo after the team issued a statement saying starter Sergei Bobrovsky wouldn't be with the team after "an incident occured" in which the starter didn't meet expectations set by the team. As for Berube, he should be headed back to the minors following Thursday's clash once Bobrovsky rejoins the team.