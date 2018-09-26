Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Designated for waivers
Berube was placed on waivers for the purpose of reassignment Wednesday.
Berube's experience (34 NHL games) could see him snagged by another club to bolster its backup situation. If the netminder clears, however, he will be reassigned to AHL Cleveland, where he figures to split starts with Matiss Kivlenieks (undisclosed).
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Plays well in two periods versus Blackhawks•
-
Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: In line for debut with Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Acquired via trade•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Shipped to AHL•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Allows three goals to St. Louis•
-
Blackhawks' Jean-Francois Berube: Taking on St. Louis•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...