Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Designated for waivers

Berube was placed on waivers for the purpose of reassignment Wednesday.

Berube's experience (34 NHL games) could see him snagged by another club to bolster its backup situation. If the netminder clears, however, he will be reassigned to AHL Cleveland, where he figures to split starts with Matiss Kivlenieks (undisclosed).

More News
Our Latest Stories