Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Expected to start Saturday
Berube is projected to start Saturday evening versus host Chicago, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
The Blue Jackets waived Berube on Wednesday, but it appears that he'll remain with the parent club, at least for the preseason finale.
