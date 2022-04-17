Berube will get the starting nod in Anaheim on Sunday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Berube will make his first NHL appearance since Feb. 25 to give Elvis Merzlikins a break after he started the last 11 games for Columbus. The 30-year-old is 3-1-0 with a .924 save percentage at the NHL level this season. In two road outings against Carolina and Florida, he stopped a combined 85 of 92 shots.