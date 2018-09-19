Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Plays well in two periods versus Blackhawks
Berube stopped 14 of 15 shots during two periods in a 4-1 victory over the Blackhawks on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old did well in his 40 minutes of playing time, which is exactly what he needs to do in order to earn an NHL roster spot. Berube has always shown promise, but he owns a 3.39 GAA and .898 save percentage in 34 NHL appearances. Berube will have to continue shining to beat out Joonas Korpisalo for the No. 2 netminder job with the Blue Jackets.
