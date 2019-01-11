Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Reassigned to AHL
Berube was sent down to AHL Cleveland on Friday.
With Sergei Bobrovsky rejoining the team, Berube became the odd man out, and as such, the 27-year-old netminder was returned to AHL Cleveland. For the season, Berube holds an 11-10-0 record with Columbus' minor league affiliate. He did not appear in an NHL game during his most recent callup.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Called up from minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Bound for AHL Cleveland•
-
Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Ascends to NHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Designated for waivers•
-
Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Plays well in two periods versus Blackhawks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...