Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Reassigned to AHL

Berube was sent down to AHL Cleveland on Friday.

With Sergei Bobrovsky rejoining the team, Berube became the odd man out, and as such, the 27-year-old netminder was returned to AHL Cleveland. For the season, Berube holds an 11-10-0 record with Columbus' minor league affiliate. He did not appear in an NHL game during his most recent callup.

