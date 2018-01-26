Zatkoff was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

This move was solely to fill the league's two-goalie roster requirement, since backup Joonas Korpisalo was sent to minors for the All-Star break in order to continue getting game action. Zatkoff has played just two games in the AHL this season, allowing four goals on 48 shots for one win, and he's expected to return there after the All-Star break.