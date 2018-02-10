Blue Jackets' Jeff Zatkoff: Moves back to minors
Zatkoff was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Saturday.
Zatkoff trades places with Joonas Korpisalo, who is the implied No. 2 option in Columbus, despite how the Blue Jackets chronically shuffle their depth goalies between the organization's ranks to maximize playing time. Fantasy owners shouldn't concern themselves with Zatkoff, as he hasn't appeared in an NHL game this season, and both his fantasy and real-life prospects took a major hit last year when he was thoroughly outplayed by Peter Budaj in Los Angeles.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jeff Zatkoff: Promoted to big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Jeff Zatkoff: Shipped back to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Jeff Zatkoff: Heads to Columbus as formality•
-
Blue Jackets' Jeff Zatkoff: Shipped out to Columbus•
-
Kings' Jeff Zatkoff: Sent to waiver wire•
-
Kings' Jeff Zatkoff: To remain with team after clearing waivers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...