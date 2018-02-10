Zatkoff was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Saturday.

Zatkoff trades places with Joonas Korpisalo, who is the implied No. 2 option in Columbus, despite how the Blue Jackets chronically shuffle their depth goalies between the organization's ranks to maximize playing time. Fantasy owners shouldn't concern themselves with Zatkoff, as he hasn't appeared in an NHL game this season, and both his fantasy and real-life prospects took a major hit last year when he was thoroughly outplayed by Peter Budaj in Los Angeles.