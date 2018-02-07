The Blue Jackets recalled Zatkoff from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

Columbus sent netminder Joonas Korpisalo to the minors in a corresponding move, so Zatkoff will take over as Sergei Bobrovsky's backup for the foreseeable future. The 30-year-old American has posted a 1-2-0 record while registering an ugly 3.33 GAA and .874 save percentage in four appearances with AHL Cleveland this campaign.