Zatkoff was returned to AHL Cleveland on Saturday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Zatkoff, who hasn't appeared in an NHL game since the 2016-17 campaign with the Kings, will once again trade places on the organizational depth chart with Joonas Korpisalo after he guided the AHL's Monsters to a 5-3 win over Stockton on Friday.

