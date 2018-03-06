Zatkoff was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Tuesday, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

With Sergei Bobrovsky out due to illness, Zatkoff got the emergency recall and will back up Joonas Korpisalo in a home game against the Golden Knights. The 30-year-old has a dreadful 3.56 GAA and .863 save percentage in seven games for Cleveland this season, but given Korpisalo's own poor recent form, it's not out of the question for Zatkoff to see game action Tuesday if Korpisalo gets blitzed by Vegas.