Zatkoff, as expected, was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Monday.

Zatkoff's promotion was nothing more than a paper transaction to meet the NHL two-goalie requirement. The Blue Jackets wanted to get Joonas Korpisalo some ice time in the minors during the All-Star break. With the club back in action against Minnesota on Tuesday, it flipped the two netminders back -- which is likely how it will stay for the remainder of the season.