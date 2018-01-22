Blue Jackets' Jeff Zatkoff: Shipped out to Columbus
Zatkoff was dealt Monday to Columbus for future considerations.
The 30-year-old was immediately re-assigned to AHL Cleveland following the deal, where he'll likely spend the majority of the 2017-18 season. After seeing some ice time last season while Jonathon Quick was sidelined, Zatkoff has yet to participate in a game in the NHL or the minors this season, and will likely be an insurance policy in Columbus should one of its goaltenders suffer an injury.
