Zatkoff didn't appear in a NHL game but did play in 17 games for AHL Cleveland, notching a 3.22 GAA and .885 save percentage in 2017-18.

Despite playing for more than 10 games in both Pittsburgh during 2015-16 and Los Angeles in 2016-17, there just wasn't room in Columbus for Zatkoff to draw a start with Sergei Bobrovsky and Joonas Korpisalo anchored in from of him on the depth chart. After bouncing around from the minors to majors during the regular season, the 30-year-old did serve as the third goaltender during the playoffs, but again didn't see any action. Zatkoff is set to enter free agency, and with minimal usage in Columbus, it wouldn't be surprising to see him wearing different colors come training camp.