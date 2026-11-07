Greaves stopped 32 of 37 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Greaves has lost his last four outings, giving up 15 goals on just 99 shots in that span. This was the second half of a back-to-back for the Blue Jackets, but Greaves didn't help his case for more playing time. That's compounded by the capable play between the pipes Cam Talbot has often delivered this season. Greaves is at a 2-6-0 record with a 3.36 GAA and an .880 save percentage across nine games (eight starts). If he hasn't lost his grip on the No. 1 job for Columbus yet, he is definitely on notice. The Blue Jackets host the Panthers, Lightning and Flyers during the next standard fantasy week, making both Greaves and Talbot risky options in weekly formats.