Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Among franchise's best already
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves made 27 saves in a 5-1 win over the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
The only goal he allowed came on a 4-on-4 play when Andrei Svechnikov danced around him with a backhand. Total skill play. With the win, Greaves extended his point streak to 10 games and became the second goaltender in Blue Jackets history to go on a double-digit run. Sergei Bobrovsky did it four times, the longest of which was 16 games (2016-17). Greaves is 8-0-2 on the streak.
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