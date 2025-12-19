Greaves stopped 23 of 26 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild, with Minnesota's final two goals getting scored into an empty net.

Two of the pucks that got past Greaves were tap-ins from right on his doorstep, while the other saw Vladimir Tarasenko complete a tic-tac-toe passing play on a 3-on-2 rush by the Wild. The 24-year-old netminder has given up three goals or fewer in six straight appearances, but he has just a 1-5-0 record to show for his 2.65 GAA and .912 save percentage over that stretch. Greaves appears to be locking down the top spot in the Columbus crease, but without more offensive support, his fantasy value will remain shaky.