Greaves was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Monday.
In a corresponding move, Daniil Tarasov (knee) was recalled from his conditioning stint in the minors. Greaves stopped 72 of 77 shots en route to a 1-1-0 record in two starts for Columbus during his recent call-up.
