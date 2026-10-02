Greaves made 23 saves in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

The 25-year-old did get beaten twice in the second period while the outcome was still in doubt, but Greaves slammed the door on Buffalo in the third as Columbus pulled away. Greaves is locked into the No. 1 spot in the crease after a breakout 2025-26, but an unusual early-season schedule for the Blue Jackets that sees them get a five-day layoff next week before playing back-to-back sets each of the following two weekends will allow him to ease into the new campaign. He should be between the pipes Saturday for a home tilt against the Mammoth, however.