Greaves made 35 saves in a 2-1 loss to Washington on Thursday.
It was a sharp performance from Greaves after he was called up earlier this week. There has been speculation that Greaves was auditioning for more playing time given the team's souring on Danill Tarasov. If that's the case, he made an impression. Strong opponent, strong game.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Set to face Washington•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Called up from minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Returns to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Emergency recall Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Shipped back to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Called up Wednesday•