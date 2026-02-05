Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Blanks 'Hawks for second shutout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves made 21 saves in Wednesday's 4-0 win over Chicago.
One night after Elvis Merzlikins recorded a shutout, Greaves answered back with his own. It was Greaves' second clean sheet of the season and the fourth of his career, and he heads into the Olympic break having won six straight decisions dating back to Jan. 11, a stretch in which he's posted a 2.10 GAA and .924 save percentage.
